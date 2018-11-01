Ultimate Ears Wonderboom speaker review

With a design not too dissimilar to a fat coffee mug, the Ultimate Ears Wonderboom is a rough and ready Bluetooth speaker, design to cope with being bashed around a bit and can float in shallow water for half an hour. But how does it rate compared to other Bluetooth speakers currently available? We asked the experts at What Hi-Fi and TechRadar for their verdict on the Ultimate Ears Wonderboom.

What Hi-Fi say...

The peeps at What Hi-Fi give the Ultimate Ears Wonderboom a glowing 5-star review. "If you’re looking for a travelling companion you can rely upon to share your taste in music, the Wonderboom makes a compelling alternative to the Roll 2," they say.

The only negatives found are with the speaker's low frequencies, but What Hi-Fi delight in the overall sound quality, its portability, and its weatherproofing.

Read the full What Hi-Fi review

TechRadar say...

TechRadar are similarly enthusiastic about the Ultimate Ears Wonderboom, calling it "one of the best waterproof Bluetooth speakers you can buy."

They go on to highlight its value for money and the myriad of features available, including its wireless range and that it can be paired to a second speaker.

"Adding all of these features up and it’s easy to see that the UE Wonderboom is an excellent waterproof speaker," say TechRadar.

Read the full TechRadar review