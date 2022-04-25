ZZ Top release new version of La Grange

Texan blues rock heroes ZZ Top have released a new version of their hallmark 1973 toe-tapper La Grange.

The song was originally released as part of their breakthrough album Tres Hombres, with this new version taken from their upcoming 'live' record Raw, scheduled to arrive on July 22 via Shelter Records/BMG.

Raw was the soundtrack behind the band's 2019 Grammy-nominated Netflix documentary That Little Ol' Band From Texas. It was recorded in one day in front of no audience, and additionally serves as one of the band's final live recordings with bassist Dusty Hill, who passed away in 2021.

"It was, in a very real way, a return to our roots," said frontman Billy Gibbons and drummer Frank Beard in a joint statement on recording the album. "Just us and the music, no audience of thousands, no concession stands, no parking lot social hour, no phalanx of tour busses. Just us and the music. We knew right then it was a very special circumstance, all of us in the same place at the same time and what a time it most certainly was!"

La Grange became ZZ Top's signature song following its initial success in 1973. The track plays as a homage to The Chicken Ranch, a real-life brothel that was located in the town of La Grange, just 88 miles away from New Braunfels, Texas, where Raw was recorded.

The new album will be available on 180-gram vinyl, CD and through digital platforms, and will be released “In righteous memory of Dusty Hill.”

ZZ Top are also scheduled to the road for their Raw Whiskey Tour across North America this May. The jaunt will come to an end in summer after 100 dates.

Pre-order RAW now.



May 06: Fallsview Casino Resort Niagara Falls, ON

May 29: Vina Robles Amphitheatre Paso Robles, CA

Jun 01: Redding Civic Auditorium Redding, CA

Jun 02: The Mountain Winery Saratoga, CA

Jun 05: Britt Pavilion Jacksonville, OR

Jun 07: Hayden Homes Amphitheater Bend, OR

Jun 08: Wine Country Amphitheater Walla Walla, WA

Jun 09: First Interstate Center for the Arts Spokane, WA

Jun 12: MetraPark – First Interstate Arena Billings, MT

Jun 14: Las Colonias Park Amphitheater Grand Junction, CO

Jun 17: Casino Del Sol's AVA Amphitheater Tucson, AZ

Jun 19: Pikes Peak Center for the Performing Arts Colorado Springs, CO

Jun 21: Budweiser Events Center Loveland, CO

Jun 22: Fonner Park Heartland Events Center Grand Island, NE

Jun 24: Hartman Arena Park City, KS

Jun 25: Zoo Amphitheatre Oklahoma City, OK

Jun 26: First Security Amphitheater Little Rock, AR

Jun 29: Walmart Arkansas Music Pavilion Rogers, AR

Jul 01: Toledo Zoo & Aquarium Amphitheater Toledo, OH

Jul 02: Michigan Lottery Amphitheatre at Freedom Hill Sterling Heights, MI

Jul 05: Foellinger Theater Fort Wayne, IN

Jul 09: Greenville Lion's Park Greenville, WI

Jul 22: Leader Bank Pavilion Boston, MA

Jul 23: Watertown Fairgrounds Baseball Diamond Watertown, NY

Aug 27: Beaver Dam Amphitheater Beaver Dam, KY

Raw tracklisting:

Side 1

01. Brown Sugar

02. Just Got Paid

03. Heard It On The X

04. La Grange

05. Tush

06. Thunderbird

Side 2

01. I'm Bad, I'm Nationwide

02. Gimme All Your Lovin'

03. Blue Jean Blues

04. Certified Blues

05. Tube Snake Boogie