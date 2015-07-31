Ramblin' Man Fair: The Movie

Last weekend the inaugural Ramblin’ Man Fair took place at Mote Park in Kent. Taking place across two days, the festival featured performances from the likes of Scorpions, Gregg Allman, Dream Theater, Seasick Steve, Rival Sons, Saxon, Ian Anderson, Marillion, Anathema and Camel.

We spoke to festival attendees, Scorpions’ guitarist Rudolf Schenker, Marillion’s Mark Kelly, Joanne Shaw Taylor, Jason and The Scorchers, and Saxon’s Biff Byford.

“We’re really busy at the moment,” says Biff. “There’s a massive resurgence in our style of music, particularly for Saxon, so we’re just hammering it while we can.“

Look out for our full Ramblin’ Man review in the next issue of Classic Rock. Our round-up of the festival in pictures is online, and early bird tickets for next year’s event are on sale now.

