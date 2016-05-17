ZZ Top announce US tour with Gov't Mule

ZZ Top have announced a brief US tour with Gov’t Mule in support.
The shows are in addition to an already busy 2016 schedule for the band, who recently had to reschedule a number of gigs when bass player Dusty Hill fractured his shoulder.
ZZ Top say: “USA, we’re going on tour with Gov’t Mule. ZZ Top Tres Hombres Club & VIP pre-sales begin on May 18, public on-sales begin on May 20. Get all the info you need at zztop.com/tour.”
The list of dates rescheduled due to Hill’s injury can be viewed below the latest Gov’t Mule dates.
ZZ Top/Gov’t Mule US tour 2016
Sep 09: Wantagh Nikon At Jones Beach Theater, NY
Sep 11: Bethlehem Sands Event Center, PA
Sep 13: Baltimore Pier Six Pavilion, MD
Sep 14: Cary Koka Booth Amphitheatre, NC
Sep 15: Fredericksburg Celebrate Virginia After Hours, VA
Sep 17: Rosemont Theatre, IL
Sep 18: Maryland Heights Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre, MO
Sep 20: Kansas City Starlight Theatre, MO
ZZ Top previously announced tour dates 2016
May 28: Frisco Toyota Stadium, TX
Jun 02: Bordeaux Patinoire Meriadeck, France
Jun 23: Birmingham O2 Academy, UK
Jun 25: Anderson Hoosier Park Racing & Casino, IN
Jun 26: Amiens Retro C Trop Festival, France
Jun 27: Amsterdam Heineken Music Hall, Netherlands
Jun 28: Forest National, Belgium
Jun 30: Rennes Le Liberte, France
Jul 01: Saint Herblain Zenith Nantes Metropole, France
Jul 02: Bordeaux Patinoire Meriadeck, France
Jul 04: Montreaux Auditorium Stravinski, Switzerland
Jul 05: Milbertshofen Tollwood Sommerfestival, Germany
Jul 07: Bezrik Landstrasse Arena Wien, Austria
Jul 08: Roth Arena Nurnberg, Germany
Jul 09: Dresden Filmnachte Am Elbufer, Germany
Jul 11: Cologne Open Air Am Tanzbrunnen, Germany
Jul 12: Hamburg Stadpark Freilichbuhne, Germany
Jul 13: Aarhus Havn, Denmark
Jul 15: Hamina Bastioni, Finland
Jul 16: Seinajoki Tapahtumastadion, Finland
Jul 18: Rattvik Dalhalla, Sweden
Jul 19: Helsinbourg Sofiero, Sweden
Aug 16: Huber Heights The Rose Music Center, OH
Aug 17: Clarkston DTE Energy Music Theatre, MI
Aug 19: Anderson Hoosier Park Racing & Casino, IN
Aug 23: Darien Lake Performing Arts Center, NY
Aug 24: Albany Times Union Center, NY
Aug 26: Atlantic City Borgata Event Center, NJ
Aug 27: Essex junction Champlain Valley Exposition, VT
Aug 28: Boston Blue Hills Bank Pavilion, MA
Aug 30: Hyannis Cape Cod Melody Tent, MA
Aug 31: Hartford Xfinity Theatre, CT
Sep 01: Holmdel PNC Banks Arts Center, NJ
Sep 03: Syracuse Lakeview Amphitheatre, NY
Sep 04: Portland Maine State Pier, ME
Sep 24: Albuquerque Sandia Casion Amphitheatre, NM
Sep 25: Morrison Red Rocks Amphitheatre, CO
Sep 29: Avila Beach Golf Resort, CA
Sep 30: Murphy’s Ironstone Amphitheatre, CA
Oct 01: Saratoga Mountain Winery, CA
Oct 02: Saratoga Mountain Winery, CA
Oct 04: San Diego Humphreys Concerts, CA
Oct 06: Los Angeles Greek Theatre, CA
Oct 07: Las Vegas Pearl Concert Theatre, NV
Oct 08: Rancho Mirage Agua Caliente Casino, CA
Oct 09: Scottsdale The Pool at Talking Stick Resort, AZ
Oct 15: Shawnee FireLake Arena, OK
Oct 16: Shreveport Municipal Memorial Auditorium, LA
Oct 21: Biloxi Beau Rivage Theatre, MS
Oct 22: Lake Charles Golden Nugget, LA
Oct 25: Chattanooga Tivoli Theatre, TN
Oct 26: Augusta Bell Auditorium, GA
Oct 29: Sarasota Van Wezel Performing Arts Center, FL
Nov 02: Naples Artis-Naples, FL
Buzzards, snakes and a live buffalo: inside ZZ Top’s World World Wide Texas tour