ZZ Top announce US tour with Gov't Mule

ZZ Top have announced a brief US tour with Gov’t Mule in support.

The shows are in addition to an already busy 2016 schedule for the band, who recently had to reschedule a number of gigs when bass player Dusty Hill fractured his shoulder.

ZZ Top say: “USA, we’re going on tour with Gov’t Mule. ZZ Top Tres Hombres Club & VIP pre-sales begin on May 18, public on-sales begin on May 20. Get all the info you need at zztop.com/tour.”

The list of dates rescheduled due to Hill’s injury can be viewed below the latest Gov’t Mule dates.

ZZ Top/Gov’t Mule US tour 2016

Sep 09: Wantagh Nikon At Jones Beach Theater, NY

Sep 11: Bethlehem Sands Event Center, PA

Sep 13: Baltimore Pier Six Pavilion, MD

Sep 14: Cary Koka Booth Amphitheatre, NC

Sep 15: Fredericksburg Celebrate Virginia After Hours, VA

Sep 17: Rosemont Theatre, IL

Sep 18: Maryland Heights Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre, MO

Sep 20: Kansas City Starlight Theatre, MO

May 28: Frisco Toyota Stadium, TX

Jun 02: Bordeaux Patinoire Meriadeck, France

Jun 23: Birmingham O2 Academy, UK

Jun 25: Anderson Hoosier Park Racing & Casino, IN

Jun 26: Amiens Retro C Trop Festival, France

Jun 27: Amsterdam Heineken Music Hall, Netherlands

Jun 28: Forest National, Belgium

Jun 30: Rennes Le Liberte, France

Jul 01: Saint Herblain Zenith Nantes Metropole, France

Jul 02: Bordeaux Patinoire Meriadeck, France

Jul 04: Montreaux Auditorium Stravinski, Switzerland

Jul 05: Milbertshofen Tollwood Sommerfestival, Germany

Jul 07: Bezrik Landstrasse Arena Wien, Austria

Jul 08: Roth Arena Nurnberg, Germany

Jul 09: Dresden Filmnachte Am Elbufer, Germany

Jul 11: Cologne Open Air Am Tanzbrunnen, Germany

Jul 12: Hamburg Stadpark Freilichbuhne, Germany

Jul 13: Aarhus Havn, Denmark

Jul 15: Hamina Bastioni, Finland

Jul 16: Seinajoki Tapahtumastadion, Finland

Jul 18: Rattvik Dalhalla, Sweden

Jul 19: Helsinbourg Sofiero, Sweden

Aug 16: Huber Heights The Rose Music Center, OH

Aug 17: Clarkston DTE Energy Music Theatre, MI

Aug 19: Anderson Hoosier Park Racing & Casino, IN

Aug 23: Darien Lake Performing Arts Center, NY

Aug 24: Albany Times Union Center, NY

Aug 26: Atlantic City Borgata Event Center, NJ

Aug 27: Essex junction Champlain Valley Exposition, VT

Aug 28: Boston Blue Hills Bank Pavilion, MA

Aug 30: Hyannis Cape Cod Melody Tent, MA

Aug 31: Hartford Xfinity Theatre, CT

Sep 01: Holmdel PNC Banks Arts Center, NJ

Sep 03: Syracuse Lakeview Amphitheatre, NY

Sep 04: Portland Maine State Pier, ME

Sep 24: Albuquerque Sandia Casion Amphitheatre, NM

Sep 25: Morrison Red Rocks Amphitheatre, CO

Sep 29: Avila Beach Golf Resort, CA

Sep 30: Murphy’s Ironstone Amphitheatre, CA

Oct 01: Saratoga Mountain Winery, CA

Oct 02: Saratoga Mountain Winery, CA

Oct 04: San Diego Humphreys Concerts, CA

Oct 06: Los Angeles Greek Theatre, CA

Oct 07: Las Vegas Pearl Concert Theatre, NV

Oct 08: Rancho Mirage Agua Caliente Casino, CA

Oct 09: Scottsdale The Pool at Talking Stick Resort, AZ

Oct 15: Shawnee FireLake Arena, OK

Oct 16: Shreveport Municipal Memorial Auditorium, LA

Oct 21: Biloxi Beau Rivage Theatre, MS

Oct 22: Lake Charles Golden Nugget, LA

Oct 25: Chattanooga Tivoli Theatre, TN

Oct 26: Augusta Bell Auditorium, GA

Oct 29: Sarasota Van Wezel Performing Arts Center, FL

Nov 02: Naples Artis-Naples, FL

