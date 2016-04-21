ZZ Top postpone run of US shows

ZZ Top have been forced to postpone a run of US shows after bassist Dusty Hill fractured his shoulder last week.

The accident happened backstage at the Lone Star Events Center in Lubbock, Texas – and it means they’ve put all live commitments on hold for over a month while Hill recovers.

The band’s manager Carl Stubner says: “Dusty was suited up and ready to go when he tripped on a step while on his way to the stage for the start of Thursday’s show. It was very dark back there and the step – really a half-step – wasn’t lit so there’s no way he could’ve seen it.

“We found out that others had missed it and stumbled earlier in the day. Maybe some strategic lighting could’ve prevented this, but that’s water under the bridge. What’s important now is that Dusty and his medical team to do what’s necessary for a complete recovery.”

Hill adds: “My physicians told me that this type of injury is usually associated with contact sports. I’m not sure bass-playing qualifies as such but they’re doing their best to get me back in the game as soon as possible.

“Thanks to everyone for all the good wishes we’ve received. We’re determined to enjoy a speedy recovery and see you soon.”

Some of the affected shows have been rescheduled, with full details to be revealed in due course. The band are scheduled to return to the stage at the Toyota Stadium, Frisco, Texas, on May 28.

Apr 15: Shawnee Firelake Arena, OK (Rescheduled)

Apr 22: Biloxi Beau Rivage Theatre, MS (Rescheduled)

Apr 23: Lake Charles Golden Nugget, LA (Rescheduled)

Apr 24: Shreveport Municipal Auditorium, LA (Rescheduled)

Apr 26: Naples Artis-Naples, FL (Rescheduled)

Apr 27: Sarasota Van Wezel Performing Arts Hall, FL (Rescheduled)

Apr 29: Clearwater Ruth Eckerd Hall, FL (Rescheduled)

Apr 30: West Palm Beach SunFest, FL

May 01: Jacksonville Rockville Music Festival, FL

May 03: Chattanooga Tivoli Theatre, TN (Rescheduled)

May 04: Augusta Bell Auditorium, GA (Rescheduled)

May 05: Concord Carolina Rebellion, NC

May 07: Atlanta Aaron’s Amphitheater, GA (Rescheduled)

May 28: Frisco Toyota Stadium, TX

Jun 02: Bordeaux Patinoire Meriadeck, France

Jun 23: Birmingham O2 Academy, UK

Jun 25: Anderson Hoosier Park Racing & Casino, IN

Jun 26: Amiens Retro C Trop Festival, France

Jun 27: Amsterdam Heineken Music Hall, Netherlands

Jun 28: Forest National, Belgium

Jun 30: Rennes Le Liberte, France

Jul 01: Saint Herblain Zenith Nantes Metropole, France

Jul 02: Bordeaux Patinoire Meriadeck, France

Jul 04: Montreaux Auditorium Stravinski, Switzerland

Jul 05: Milbertshofen Tollwood Sommerfestival, Germany

Jul 07: Bezrik Landstrasse Arena Wien, Austria

Jul 08: Roth Arena Nurnberg, Germany

Jul 09: Dresden Filmnachte Am Elbufer, Germany

Jul 11: Cologne Open Air Am Tanzbrunnen, Germany

Jul 12: Hamburg Stadpark Freilichbuhne, Germany

Jul 13: Aarhus Havn, Denmark

Jul 15: Hamina Bastioni, Finland

Jul 16: Seinajoki Tapahtumastadion, Finland

Jul 18: Rattvik Dalhalla, Sweden

Jul 19: Helsinbourg Sofiero, Sweden

Aug 16: Huber Heights The Rose Music Center At The Heights, OH

Aug 17: Clarkston DTE Energy Music Theatre, MI

Aug 19: Anderson Hoosier Park Racing & Casino, IN

Aug 23: Darien Lake Performing Arts Center, NY

Aug 24: Albany Times Union Center, NY

Aug 26: Atlantic City Borgata Event Center, NJ

Aug 27: Essex junction Champlain Valley Exposition, VT

Aug 28: Boston Blue Hills Bank Pavilion, MA

Aug 30: Hyannis Cape Cod Melody Tent, MA

Aug 31: hartford Xfinity Theatre, CT

Sep 01: Holmdel PNC Banks Arts Center, NJ

Sep 03: Syracuse Lakeview Amphitheatre, NY

Sep 04: Portland Maine State Pier, ME

Sep 24: Albuquerque Sandia Casion Amphitheatre, NM

Sep 25: Morrison Red Rocks Amphitheatre, CO

Sep 29: Avila Beach Golf Resort, CA

Sep 30: Murphy’s Ironstone Amphitheatre, CA

Oct 01: Saratoga Mountain Winery, CA

Oct 02: Saratoga Mountain Winery, CA

Oct 04: San Diego Humphreys Concerts, CA

Oct 06: Los Angeles Greek Theatre, CA

Oct 07: Las Vegas Pearl Concert Theatre, NV

Oct 08: Rancho Mirage Agua Caliente Casino, CA