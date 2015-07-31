Zombi return with Shape Shift

Zombi have announced they’ll release their first album in four years on October 16.

Shape Shift is Steve Moore and AE Paterra’s first full-length studio outing since 2011’s Escape Velocity and will be issued via Relapse Records. It’s available to pre-order now.

Moore says: “It’s a rock record – think of it as a follow-up to Surface To Air. There are no techno jams or symphonic prog fantasies. No solo track interludes. We have officially moved from ‘studio project’ mode back into ‘live band’ mode.”

They’ve issued a stream of album opener Pillars Of The Dawn. Hear it below.

Moore also worked on the music to 2014 Belgian horror movie Cub. The soundtrack will be launched on the same day as Shape Shift.

Shape Shift tracklist

01. Pillars Of The Dawn 02. Total Breakthrough 03. Mission Creep 04. Interstellar Package 05. Diffraction Zone 06. Toroidal Vortices 07. Shadow Hand 08. Metaverse 09. Siberia II

Cub tracklist

01. Intro & Credits 02. Casselroque 03. Arrival 04. The Treehouse 05. Werewolf 06. The Truck 07. The Hunt 08. Sam vs Kai 09. Finale