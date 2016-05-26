Young Guns confirm split with drummer Ben Jolliffe

Young Guns have revealed they’ve split with drummer Ben Jolliffe.

The London rockers have completed their fourth album, but are on the hunt for a new sticksman after the departure of Jolliffe, who joined in 2007.

Young Guns say: “We’ve been quiet for a few months now and in that time we have written and recorded our fourth album.

“We are ready once again to release new music and head back out on tour. To say we’re excited is an understatement.

“During this period we underwent some changes in camp YG and so now time has come for us to announce that we have parted ways with our drummer Ben.

“We have always been friends before bandmates and that will never change - our paths are simply headed in different directions and we agreed on this being the best thing to do for all of us. We wish him all the best.”

They continue: “We can’t wait for this new chapter to begin and we are more excited and focussed than we’ve ever been before. We’re back. See you on the road.”

Young Guns released their third album Ones And Zeros in 2015. They are on the Slam Dunk and Vans Warped Tour bills and are scheduled to perform at Mk11 Live Music Venue in Milton Keynes tonight (May 26).

Young Guns: Under Pressure?