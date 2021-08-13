You want blood? Then watch Sleepaway, the extremely gory new Wildhearts video

The Wildhearts have released a new single, Sleepaway. It's taken from the band's upcoming upcoming album 21st Century Love Songs, and follows the release of previous singles Remember These Days and Sort Your Fucking Shit Out.

“Sleepaway is a song of hope, of fighting for improvement in ourselves," says frontman Ginger Wildheart. "Locating the area of unhappiness and striving to fix it for the better quality of life. Physically, mentally, emotionally, positive changes can be made. Its not too late…"

From that description you might expect Sleepaway's accompanying video to be a little bit touchy-feely. And you'd be right, if by [spoiler alert] "touchy" you mean a meat cleaver being used to violently amputate someone's arm, and by "feely" you're referring to the segment when one of the stars grinds a broken bottle into the eye socket of another.

It turns out the video reflects Ginger's love of horror and gore movies, and it's more than a little bit gruesome. You have been warned.

The Wildhearts played at Bloodstock Festival today (Friday) and embark on a UK tour next month. Full dates below.

Sep 03: Cardiff Tramshed

Sep 05: Exeter Phoenix

Sep 06: Frome Cheese & Grain

Sep 08: Manchester Academy 2

Sep 09: London Electric Ballroom

Sep 10: Norwich Waterfront

Sep 11: Brighton Chalk

Sep 12: Bournemouth Madding Crowd

Sep 15: Wolverhampton KKs Steel Mill

Sep 16: Gloucester Guildhall

Sep 17: Newcastle Boiler Shop

Sep 18: Leeds Stylus

Sep 20: Galashiels Mac Arts

Sep 21: Stirling Tolbooth

Sep 22: Aberdeen The Lemon Tree

Sep 24: Sheffield Foundry

Sep 25: Southampton Engine Rooms

Oct 01: Skegness Great British Alternative Festival

Oct 02: Milton Keynes MK11

Oct 15: Northampton Roadmender

Oct 16: Cornwall Rocks

Oct 17: Bristol The Fleece

Nov 04: Great Yarmouth Hard Rock Hell

Nov 05: Birmingham MMH Radio 10 Year Birthday Bash

Nov 11: South Shields Hedworth Hall

Nov 12: Inverness Monsterfest

Dec 09: Buckley Thu Tivoli

Dec 10: Kendal Brewery Arts

Dec 11: Stockton Georgian Theatre

Dec 12: Nottingham Rock City