You want blood? Then watch Sleepaway, the extremely gory new Wildhearts video

The Wildhearts have released a new single, Sleepaway. It's taken from the band's upcoming upcoming album 21st Century Love Songs, and follows the release of previous singles Remember These Days and Sort Your Fucking Shit Out.
“Sleepaway is a song of hope, of fighting for improvement in ourselves," says frontman Ginger Wildheart. "Locating the area of unhappiness and striving to fix it for the better quality of life. Physically, mentally, emotionally, positive changes can be made. Its not too late…"
From that description you might expect Sleepaway's accompanying video to be a little bit touchy-feely. And you'd be right, if by [spoiler alert] "touchy" you mean a meat cleaver being used to violently amputate someone's arm, and by "feely" you're referring to the segment when one of the stars grinds a broken bottle into the eye socket of another.
It turns out the video reflects Ginger's love of horror and gore movies, and it's more than a little bit gruesome. You have been warned.
The Wildhearts played at Bloodstock Festival today (Friday) and embark on a UK tour next month. Full dates below.
The Wildhearts UK Tour Dates
Sep 03: Cardiff Tramshed
Sep 05: Exeter Phoenix
Sep 06: Frome Cheese & Grain
Sep 08: Manchester Academy 2
Sep 09: London Electric Ballroom
Sep 10: Norwich Waterfront
Sep 11: Brighton Chalk
Sep 12: Bournemouth Madding Crowd
Sep 15: Wolverhampton KKs Steel Mill
Sep 16: Gloucester Guildhall
Sep 17: Newcastle Boiler Shop
Sep 18: Leeds Stylus
Sep 20: Galashiels Mac Arts
Sep 21: Stirling Tolbooth
Sep 22: Aberdeen The Lemon Tree
Sep 24: Sheffield Foundry
Sep 25: Southampton Engine Rooms
Oct 01: Skegness Great British Alternative Festival
Oct 02: Milton Keynes MK11
Oct 15: Northampton Roadmender
Oct 16: Cornwall Rocks
Oct 17: Bristol The Fleece
Nov 04: Great Yarmouth Hard Rock Hell
Nov 05: Birmingham MMH Radio 10 Year Birthday Bash
Nov 11: South Shields Hedworth Hall
Nov 12: Inverness Monsterfest
Dec 09: Buckley Thu Tivoli
Dec 10: Kendal Brewery Arts
Dec 11: Stockton Georgian Theatre
Dec 12: Nottingham Rock City