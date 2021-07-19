Listen to triumphant new Wildhearts' single Sort Your F**king Sh*t Out

The Wildhearts have released a new single, Sort Your Fucking Shit Out.
The track is taken from The Wildhearts' upcoming 10th studio album, 21st Century Love Songs - due for release on September 3 - and follows the launch of Remember These Days last month. The album is the follow-up to Classic Rock's favourite album of 2019, Renaissance Men.
Sort Your Fucking Shit Out finds The Wildhearts firing on all cylinders, with a Stiff Little Fingers-style intro giving way to a verse and chorus that battle each other for melodic supremacy. There are key changes, Ginger Wildheart sounds like he's in danger of shredding his throat, it all sounds typically triumphant, and it'll take a series of clever edits before anyone ever plays it on the radio.
"We all have habits or irritating behavioural patterns that we know we ought to quit," says Ginger. "Whether it’s smoking, drinking/eating too much or simply having a shit temper, at some point we point the finger at ourselves.
"This song is about that moment, giving yourself a bollocking. It’s important to give yourself a stern talking to. Unless your problem is talking to yourself, of course. In which case you probably ignore this advice."
Speaking of the album, Ginger says, "The title, 21st Century Love Songs, is a sarcastic swipe at how online porn and social media have redefined love from a private indulgence to a public fabrication. Everyone knows everything about everyone, or at least too much. The old fashioned idea of romance is dead."
The Wildhearts play three festival shows this month, and embark on an 18-date UK tour in September/October to promote the album. Full dates below.
The Wildhearts’ 2021 UK tour dates
Jul 25: Ebbw Vale Steelhouse Festival
Jul 30: Derby Rock and Blues Custom Show
Jul 31: Cleethorpes Rocks Festival
Sep 03: Cardiff Tramshed
Sep 04: Bristol SWX
Sep 05: Exeter Phoenix
Sep 06: Frome Cheese & Grain
Sep 08: Manchester Academy 2
Sep 09: London Electric Ballroom
Sep 10: Norwich Waterfront
Sep 11: Brighton Chalk
Sep 12: Bournemouth Madding Crowd
Sep 15: Wolverhampton KKs Steel Mill
Sep 16: Gloucester Guildhall
Sep 17: Newcastle Boiler Shop
Sep 18: Leeds Stylus
Sep 20: Galashiels Mac Arts
Sep 21: Stirling Tolbooth
Sep 22: Aberdeen The Lemon Tree
Sep 24: Sheffield Foundry
Sep 25: Southampton Engine Rooms
Oct 01: Skegness Great British Alternative Festival
Oct 02: Milton Keynes MK11
Oct 15: Northampton Roadmender
Oct 16: Cornwall Rocks
Nov 05: Birmingham MMH Radio 10 Year Birthday Bash
Nov 11: South Shields Hedworth Hall
Nov 12: Inverness Monsterfest