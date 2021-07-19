Listen to triumphant new Wildhearts' single Sort Your F**king Sh*t Out

The Wildhearts have released a new single, Sort Your Fucking Shit Out.

The track is taken from The Wildhearts' upcoming 10th studio album, 21st Century Love Songs - due for release on September 3 - and follows the launch of Remember These Days last month. The album is the follow-up to Classic Rock's favourite album of 2019, Renaissance Men.

Sort Your Fucking Shit Out finds The Wildhearts firing on all cylinders, with a Stiff Little Fingers-style intro giving way to a verse and chorus that battle each other for melodic supremacy. There are key changes, Ginger Wildheart sounds like he's in danger of shredding his throat, it all sounds typically triumphant, and it'll take a series of clever edits before anyone ever plays it on the radio.

"We all have habits or irritating behavioural patterns that we know we ought to quit," says Ginger. "Whether it’s smoking, drinking/eating too much or simply having a shit temper, at some point we point the finger at ourselves.

"This song is about that moment, giving yourself a bollocking. It’s important to give yourself a stern talking to. Unless your problem is talking to yourself, of course. In which case you probably ignore this advice."

Speaking of the album, Ginger says, "The title, 21st Century Love Songs, is a sarcastic swipe at how online porn and social media have redefined love from a private indulgence to a public fabrication. Everyone knows everything about everyone, or at least too much. The old fashioned idea of romance is dead."

The Wildhearts play three festival shows this month, and embark on an 18-date UK tour in September/October to promote the album. Full dates below.

Jul 25: Ebbw Vale Steelhouse Festival

Jul 30: Derby Rock and Blues Custom Show

Jul 31: Cleethorpes Rocks Festival

Sep 03: Cardiff Tramshed

Sep 04: Bristol SWX

Sep 05: Exeter Phoenix

Sep 06: Frome Cheese & Grain

Sep 08: Manchester Academy 2

Sep 09: London Electric Ballroom

Sep 10: Norwich Waterfront

Sep 11: Brighton Chalk

Sep 12: Bournemouth Madding Crowd

Sep 15: Wolverhampton KKs Steel Mill

Sep 16: Gloucester Guildhall

Sep 17: Newcastle Boiler Shop

Sep 18: Leeds Stylus

Sep 20: Galashiels Mac Arts

Sep 21: Stirling Tolbooth

Sep 22: Aberdeen The Lemon Tree

Sep 24: Sheffield Foundry

Sep 25: Southampton Engine Rooms

Oct 01: Skegness Great British Alternative Festival

Oct 02: Milton Keynes MK11

Oct 15: Northampton Roadmender

Oct 16: Cornwall Rocks

Nov 05: Birmingham MMH Radio 10 Year Birthday Bash

Nov 11: South Shields Hedworth Hall

Nov 12: Inverness Monsterfest