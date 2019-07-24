You can now buy anti-Boris Johnson band merch

No sooner had Boris Johnson been announced as new leader of the UK's Conservative Party – and therefore, the country's Prime Minister – than flurries of anti-Johnson Tweets, opinion pieces and end-times predictions filled our timelines and airwaves.

But it seems the UK's music industry was prepared for it, and, as often happens in times like these, have found their own way to protest: with T-shirts. The resistance is here, and it's wearing a black band shirt.

Brighton-based pop-punk group As It Is unveiled a shirt that reads "Boris Johnson is a bit of a dick", with Johnson pictured on the back. Proceeds from the shirt will be donated directly to the Youth Music charity.

"Fuck Boris Johnson and his xenophobic, pro-Brexit rhetoric," say As It Is about the shirt. "Fuck the Tories only caring about the rich. Proceeds from this shirt go to Youth Music charity helping people who struggle to make the music they'd love because of 'who they are, where they live, or what they're going through'.

The Conservatives do not care about the arts, and have been making cuts, so this is us giving back whilst sticking a big old middle finger up at Boris, you are a bit of a dick. And by a bit... we mean a big one."

fuck boris & his racist, xenophobic, homophobic, pro-brexit rhetoric. you can pre-order this shirt & stick a middle finger up at boris whilst supporting @youthmusic helping the arts where the tories won’t.pre-orders running until sunday. https://t.co/fXp5uTqNsE#NotmyPM pic.twitter.com/VxNT8IumbZJuly 23, 2019

Meanwhile, UK record label Holy Roar released the latest in their line of signature merch with a shirt featuring a picture of Johnson simply reading "Not my Prime Minister".

The As It Is and Holy Roar shirts are both available for pre-order now.

Many more bands and artists took to social media to share their reactions to the new Prime Minister.

Fuck You ‘Prime Minister...’ https://t.co/GcgCdqHAPjJuly 23, 2019

I wish people would stop referring to “Boris” like he’s some cuddly fun character. They should refer to him by his full name; “That Wanker Boris Johnson”.July 9, 2019

