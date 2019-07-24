Trending

You can now buy anti-Boris Johnson band merch

By () Louder  

Boris Johnson was elected Prime Minister of the UK yesterday and people are finding creative ways to protest

anti boris johnson band merch
(Image credit: Holy Roar Records/Fearless Records)

No sooner had Boris Johnson been announced as new leader of the UK's Conservative Party – and therefore, the country's Prime Minister – than flurries of anti-Johnson Tweets, opinion pieces and end-times predictions filled our timelines and airwaves.

But it seems the UK's music industry was prepared for it, and, as often happens in times like these, have found their own way to protest: with T-shirts. The resistance is here, and it's wearing a black band shirt.

Brighton-based pop-punk group As It Is unveiled a shirt that reads "Boris Johnson is a bit of a dick", with Johnson pictured on the back. Proceeds from the shirt will be donated directly to the Youth Music charity. 

"Fuck Boris Johnson and his xenophobic, pro-Brexit rhetoric," say As It Is about the shirt. "Fuck the Tories only caring about the rich. Proceeds from this shirt go to Youth Music charity helping people who struggle to make the music they'd love because of 'who they are, where they live, or what they're going through'.

The Conservatives do not care about the arts, and have been making cuts, so this is us giving back whilst sticking a big old middle finger up at Boris, you are a bit of a dick. And by a bit... we mean a big one."

Meanwhile, UK record label Holy Roar released the latest in their line of signature merch with a shirt featuring a picture of Johnson simply reading "Not my Prime Minister". 

The As It Is and Holy Roar shirts are both available for pre-order now. 

Many more bands and artists took to social media to share their reactions to the new Prime Minister.

See more Louder news