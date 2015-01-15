Yossi Sassi in video for duo track Once

Former Orphaned Land guitarist Yossi Sassi has launched a video for Once, his acoustic duo track with Michael Kobrin.

It was composed by the pair and features Kobrin on guitar while Sassi accompanies on bouzoukitara – a hybrid of bouzouki and guitar he invented himself.

He bowed out of the Israeli prog metal outfit last year, saying: “I always strive to be creative, innovative, compose the next authentic thing and devoted my life to fuse the East and West.

“If there’s something stronger than our past it is our future, as we evolve and understand what’s right for us in the path ahead.”

Sassi launched second solo album Desert Butterflies last year. Once is available via his Bandcamp page.