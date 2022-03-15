Yet another Jethro Tull book announced!

Hot on the heels of last week's news of a new Jethro Tull fan history that is to be published, comes the revelation that yet another new, this time unofficial, Jethro Tull book is to be published later this year (insert gag about London buses here...).

Spin Me Back Down The Years! A Comprehensive Guide to the History and Pre-History of One of the Greatest Rock Bands of the 1960’s, 70’s and Beyond! has been written by author Pat Kent and is currently available to pre-order from publishers Gonzo Multimedia.

“As a lifelong Jethro Tull fan I was approached to consider writing a book about the band at a press conference for the dance group Pan’s People in 2014," explains Kent. "The publisher at the time was looking for a book of around 200 pages. It didn’t take long to realise that would not be sufficient to tell the story of a band that was soon to span 50 productive years playing around the world and selling well in excess of 60 million records. The book has been a labour of love for the three of us, myself, Charlie Kenney and Erin Ward, dedicated to a band that has provided the soundtrack to our lives.”

Volume one of the new book tells a history of the band from 1964 to the present day and features lengthy interviews with Martin Barre and Dee Palmer and further input from Peter John Vetesse, Don Airey, Eddie Jobson, Andy Giddings, Clive Bunker and more.

Volume two, subtitled The Boy Scout Manual, will contain, additional images of rare memorabilia, photographs, many previously unseen, plus biographies of some of the key members, and an insight into the post-Tull art work of Jeffrey Hammond along with a comprehensive look at the worldwide singles collection of Charlie Kenney along with other discographies and listings of filmed performances.

A Deluxe Edition features both volumes in a presentation box along with a reproduction handbill, poster, passes and photographic memorabilia and a vinyl pressing of an acetate belonging to Clive Bunker of a 1968 recording featuring ‘Clive Bunker & Friends’.

Pre-order Spin Me Back Down The Years!.

Buy the latest issue of Prog Magazine.