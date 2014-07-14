Yes unveil lyric video for In A World Of Our Own

Yes's 21st studio album Heaven and Earth is released on July 21 though Frontiers Records. A proper taste of it has arrived in the shape of In A World Of Our Own, a song penned by new singer Jon Davison and longtime bassman Chris Squire.

Yes recorded the new album in Los Angeles area with producer Roy Thomas Baker, who previously worked with the band during the recordings for the Drama album in 1979. The sessions were abandoned, although three tracks finally saw the light of day when Drama was reissued in 2004. Excerpts from Heaven and Earth are being made available at yesheavenandearth.com.

“We can’t change our mold”, guitarist Steve Howe tells Music Radar. “On this record, we’ve just got those songs. Some of them were a little bit dangerously close to being accessible, but some of them might not be dangerously close to being accessible. We don’t have a mold. I mean, I love the Keys To Ascension and I love the ‘70s, but we’re not always there. We just have to accept that, and so does our audience.”

Heaven & Earth track listing.