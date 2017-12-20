Yes - Topographic Drama – Live Across America album review

With all the absentees, it’s easy these days to view Yes as being no more than a glorified tribute band. But leave that preconception aside, because the current line-up do a sterling job in commemorating two Yes albums here.

There are six tracks from 1980’s Drama. Often overlooked, the band highlight the strengths of songs like Machine Messiah and Run Through The Light. It’s intriguing to hear vocalist Jon Davison’s striking delivery – it has much in common with Jon Anderson.

There are also three selections across 1973’s Tales From Topographic Oceans, which work competently enough, albeit sounding a little hesitant at times. Add in four immortal Yes classics and you have a more than decent nostalgic whirl.