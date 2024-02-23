Yes launch limited 2CD and Blu-ray edition of Mirror To The Sky

By Jerry Ewing
The band's Classic Tales Of Yes UK tour takes place in May and June

Yes
Yes have announced that they will release a new limited 2CD and Blu-ray Digipak edition of latest album Mirror To The Sky through InsideOut Music on April 5.

The new version of the album features the full album, plus a new Blu-ray including Dolby Atmos, 5.1 Surround Sound & Instrumental Mixes of the album. You cna watcb a new video for the album's title track below.

"I am very much looking forward to sharing with you our most recent album Mirror To The Sky through the enhanced sound of Dolby Atmos," says singer Jon Davison. "Much love and care went into creating these mixes,  the result offering a more rewarding and fully immersive audio experience which in my opinion is ideal for Yes music.”

The band will be airing tracks from the new album during their upcoming Classic Tales Of Yes tour, the UK leg of which starts in May at Manchester's Bridgwater Hall and runs through to London's prestigious Royal Albert Hall on June 4. 

“"We're all excited to be bringing our show home to Europe and the UK,” says guitarist Steve Howe. "We've selected a new playlist of Yes music but with some firm favourites in there too, of course! To keep our performances fresh, we 'now' carry our own lights, so we can present a consistent show each night, designed for us by William Succuso. Looking forward to seeing you out there!"

"I’m very excited and looking forward to performing our 2024 Classic Tales Of Yeds tour in the UK,:"addsd rummer Jay Shcellen. "This collection of songs is unique in many ways. A classic Yes show, thrilling and dynamic!  I’m sure our fans will be excited and pleased as well!"

Pre-order Mirror To The Sky Limited Edition.

