"It promises to be one of our most interesting sets to date." Yes discuss their upcoming UK tour

Yes have been talking to Prog about their upcoming Classic Tales Of Yes tour, the UK leg of which starts in May at Manchester's Bridgwater Hall and runs through to London's prestigious Royal Albert Hall on June 4.

"We’re very much looking forward to bringing the Classic Tales of Yes Tour to the UK and Europe," says keyboard player Geoff Downes. "It promises to be one of our most interesting sets to date, scanning through much of Yes’s history and with some previously unheard pieces together with music from out latest album, Mirror To The Sky. As always, we’re committed to pushing new boundaries and are very excited to be performing another chapter in the rich legacy of the band."

“My band mates and I are very pleased and excited to bring to the UK and parts of the EU our current set of classic Yes music which, covering the rich spectrum of Yestory, delighted US fans last fall," adds singer Jon Davison. "We’ll be performing many song favourites but also adding rarities, some of which haven’t been performed in decades! Let’s all join together in May, band and audience alike, in celebrating what’s best about Yes music. See you there!”

Every show will feature a Roger Dean gallery in the venue’s foyer area, and Dean is planning to be at each show on the tour, to meet with fans. The shows will include tracks from the Yes back catalogue as well as a celebration of the 50th Anniversary of Tales From Topographic Oceans and music from Mirror To The Sky.

"It's been a while since we toured here and we've really missed you all,” concludes guitarist Steve Howe.

All UK live dates can be viewed below.

(Image credit: Press)

May 23: Manchester Bridgewater Hall, UK

May 24: Glasgow Royal Concert Hall, UK

May 26: Liverpool Philharmonic, UK

May 28: York Barbican, UK

May 29: Southend Cliffs Pavilion, UK

May 31: Bristol Beacon, UK

Jun 01: Birmingham Symphony Hall, UK

Jun 02: Gateshead Sage, UK

Jun 04: London Royal Albert Hall, UK

* Rescheduled shows from 2024. All tickets remain valid.

