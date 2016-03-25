Mike Portnoy plans 50th birthday cruise party

Mike Portnoy will celebrate his 50th birthday with a rock cruise featuring live performances from throughout his career.
The Winery Dogs, Metal Allegiance, Neal Morse Band and former Dream Theater drummer turns 50 on April 20 next year and plans a celebration to remember.
He says: “April 20, 2017, is my 50th birthday. If I could have any wish, any birthday gift to celebrate half a century on Earth, it would be to gather all of my family, friends, bandmates and fans on a ship sailing across the ocean and celebrate my 50 years of life and 30 years of making music with all my loved ones.
“Thank you to Larry Morand and Cruise To The Edge for granting me this wish and enabling me to share this gift of life and music with my family, friends, bandmates and fans on next year’s Cruise To The Edge.
“This will be the concert of my lifetime.”
Cruise To The Edge sets sail from Tampa, Florida, on February 7 and runs until February 11.
Portnoy recently said he has never considered himself to be a great drummer.
The Winery Dogs remaining 2016 tour dates
Apr 15: Osaka Zepp, Japan
Apr 17: Hiroshima Blue Live, Japan
Apr 18: Nagoya Bottom Line, Japan
Apr 20: Toyko Dome, Japan
Apr 21: Tokyo Hitomi Kinen Kodo, Japan
May 14: Brasilia Clube Do Congresso, Brazil
May 15: Belo Horizonte, Brazil
May 17: Rio Imperator, Brazil
May 18: Sao Paulo Tropical Butanta, Brazil
May 20: Curitba Opera De Arame, Brazil
May 21: Londrina Autodromo Ayrton Senna, Brazil
May 24: Asuncion Teatro Del Hotel Guarani, Paraguay
May 27: Santiago Teatro Cariola, Chile
May 28: Arroyo Dulce Teatro Vorterix, Agentina
May 31: Mexico City El Plaza Condesa, Mexico
Jun 02: Guadalajara C3 Stage, Mexico
Jun 03: Monterrey Cafe Iguana, Mexico