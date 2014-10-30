Yes detail Bristol live package

Yes will release a live 2CD/DVD set in December, they've confirmed.

The prog icons release Like It Is – Yes At The Bristol Hippodrome on December 5 on 2CD/DVD, Blu-ray and digital formats.

The concert was recorded this year on the band’s world tour and takes in tracks from their 1971 The Yes Album and 1977’s Going For The One.

Guitarist Steve Howe says: “Playing complete albums is a great way to hear the development of Yes music and relive the familiar transitions from one track to another.”

The two classic albums are performed in their entirety, using the original arrangements. Howe adds: “Going For The One is a wonderfully diverse set of songs, while The Yes Album contains the most ‘played live’ songs in the career of the band.”

Like It Is tracklist