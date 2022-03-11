Yes - Close To The Edge at 50 on the cover of the new issue of Prog, on sale now!

We celebrate the 50th anniversary of Yes's classic fifth studio album Close To The Edge on the cover of issue 128 of Prog Magazine, which is on sale now.

We have brand new interviews with Steve Howe, Rick Wakeman, Bill Bruford and Jon Anderson as they recall how they created their first ever album with a full side-long epic. There's rarely seen photos from in the studio as the band recorded Close To The Edge and what exactly happened when Bill Bruford decided to leave the band!

There's also four Roger Dean 'Postcards From The Edge' free with this issue and a 20-track Karisma Records sampler featuring music form Wobbler, Airbag, Arabs In Aspic, Meer, Bjorn Riis and more.

Also in Prog 128...

Ian McDonald - The prog world pays tribute to the King Crimson co-founder, who has died at 75

D'Virgilio, Jennings, Morse - It’s the three tenors of prog as the new supergroup release their debut album

Tangerine Dream - The trio continue creating new music, in keeping with the late Edgar Froese’s wish

David Cross & Andrew Keeling - Ex-Crimson man David Cross and Andrew Keeling on their second collaboration

Rosalie Cunningham - The former Purson singer details the story behind her latest solo album

Von Hertzen Brothers - The Finnish brothers are back with a thought-provoking new record

Black Country, New Road - They release album number two and the singer quits. We find out what’s going on...

Tears For Fears - Curt Smith and Roland Orzabal return with their first new album in 17 years

Azure - the winners of Best Unsigned Band in the recent Prog Readers' Poll winners introduce themselves

Animals As Leaders - US technical trio return with their most ambitious recordings yet

And So I Watch You from Afar - Northern Irish post-rockers offer up deep concept with latest release Jettison

Spiritualized - Jason Pierce takes a break from the reissues to share new space rock delights

Wolfgang Flur - discusses his time in electronic pioneers Kraftwerk, his subsequent solo career and brand-new star-studded solo album, Magazine 1

Julian Littman - Steeleye Span guitarist Julian Littman discusses his new prog concept album based on the 19th century Christina Rossetti poem, Goblin Market.

Clive Mitten - Former Twelfth Night musician Clive Mitten discusses a prog world full of Pink Floyd, David Bowie, Public Service Broadcasting and cuneiform script

