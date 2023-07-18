Yes announce Classic Tales Of Yes US tour dates

UK prog legends Yes have announced US tour dates for their Classic Tales Of Yes tour for September to November 2024.
Following the band's sold out 2022 US tour, the band return for a US run that kicks off in Bethlehem's Wind Creek Event Center on September 21 and runs all the qy through to Riverside's Fox Performing Arts Center on November 4.
“We’re putting together a great setlist covering the length and breadth of Yes’ career," enthuses guitarist Steve Howe.
“As always, we are committed to pushing new boundaries and are very excited to be performing another chapter in the rich legacy of the band,” adds keyboard player Geoff Downes.
Yes will be supported by their well now album cover designer Roger Dean on all dates, who will be creating a live presentation of his art alongside having his art gallery on tour.
Yes released their 23rd studio album, Mirror To The Sky, earlier this year.
You can see all the Yes US dates below.
Yes Classic Tales Of Yes US 2024 tour dates
Sep 21: PA Bethlehem Wind Creek Event Center
Sep 22: PA Philadelphia The Met
Sep 24: CT New Haven College Street Music Hall
Sep 25: ME Portland State Theatre
Sep 27: MA Lynn Auditorium
Sep 28: NY Westbury NYCB Theatre
Sep 30: NJ New Brunswick State Theatre
Oct 1: NJ Engelwood Bergen PAC
Oct 3: MD Oxon Hill MGM National Harbor
Oct 4: NC Greensboro Steven Tanger Center
Oct 6: SC Charleston Music Hall
Oct 8: FL Pompano Amphitheater
Oct 10: FL Orlando Steinmetz Hall
Oct 11: FL Clearwater Ruth Eckerd Hall
Oct 13: AL Mobile Saenger Theatre
Oct 16: OH Cincinnati Andrew J Brady Music Center
Oct 17: IN Nashville Brown County Music Center
Oct 19: MI Warren Andiamo Showroom
Oct 20: OH Cleveland Temple Live
Oct 22: IL Joliet Rialto Square Theatre
Oct 23: MO St. Louis The Factory
Oct 26: CO Denver Paramount Theatre
Oct 28: UT Salt Lake City Delta Hall At Eccles Theater
Oct 30: CA Los Angeles The Wiltern
Oct 31: CA Napa Blue Note
Nov 3: CA El Cajon The Magnolia
Nov 4: CA Riverside Fox Performing Arts Center