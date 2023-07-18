Yes announce Classic Tales Of Yes US tour dates

UK prog legends Yes have announced US tour dates for their Classic Tales Of Yes tour for September to November 2024.

Following the band's sold out 2022 US tour, the band return for a US run that kicks off in Bethlehem's Wind Creek Event Center on September 21 and runs all the qy through to Riverside's Fox Performing Arts Center on November 4.

“We’re putting together a great setlist covering the length and breadth of Yes’ career," enthuses guitarist Steve Howe.

“As always, we are committed to pushing new boundaries and are very excited to be performing another chapter in the rich legacy of the band,” adds keyboard player Geoff Downes.

Yes will be supported by their well now album cover designer Roger Dean on all dates, who will be creating a live presentation of his art alongside having his art gallery on tour.

Yes released their 23rd studio album, Mirror To The Sky, earlier this year.

You can see all the Yes US dates below.

Sep 21: PA Bethlehem Wind Creek Event Center

Sep 22: PA Philadelphia The Met

Sep 24: CT New Haven College Street Music Hall

Sep 25: ME Portland State Theatre

Sep 27: MA Lynn Auditorium

Sep 28: NY Westbury NYCB Theatre

Sep 30: NJ New Brunswick State Theatre

Oct 1: NJ Engelwood Bergen PAC

Oct 3: MD Oxon Hill MGM National Harbor

Oct 4: NC Greensboro Steven Tanger Center

Oct 6: SC Charleston Music Hall

Oct 8: FL Pompano Amphitheater

Oct 10: FL Orlando Steinmetz Hall

Oct 11: FL Clearwater Ruth Eckerd Hall

Oct 13: AL Mobile Saenger Theatre

Oct 16: OH Cincinnati Andrew J Brady Music Center

Oct 17: IN Nashville Brown County Music Center

Oct 19: MI Warren Andiamo Showroom

Oct 20: OH Cleveland Temple Live

Oct 22: IL Joliet Rialto Square Theatre

Oct 23: MO St. Louis The Factory

Oct 26: CO Denver Paramount Theatre

Oct 28: UT Salt Lake City Delta Hall At Eccles Theater

Oct 30: CA Los Angeles The Wiltern

Oct 31: CA Napa Blue Note

Nov 3: CA El Cajon The Magnolia

Nov 4: CA Riverside Fox Performing Arts Center





