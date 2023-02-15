Yellowcard announce Ocean Avenue 20th anniversary US tour

Last year Yellowcard announced their reunion after a five-year hiatus. Now they've revealed that they are heading out on tour across the US this Summer, as a celebration of their classic album Ocean Avenue.



Released in 2003, Ocean Avenue saw the band ascend from scrappy Florida upstarts into bonafide pop-punk superstars. From the sun-stained title track to the likes of Way Away and Empty Apartment getting plays on episodes of Smallville and One Tree Hill, respectively, it's a record that embodies a special time and place in the genre. And 20 years on, the band are going to be paying homage.

The band will be joined by This Wild Life on all dates and Mayday Parade, Anberlin and Story Of The Year on select dates. Emo Night Brooklyn are also going to be coming along for the ride for DJ sets at some dates too.



Tickets (opens in new tab) will be going on pre-sale from February 15 at 10AM local time before the general public sale on February 17.



Check out the tour itinerary below:



Jul 05: Pier Six Pavilion, Baltimore, MD ^*

Jul 06: Stone Pony Summer Stage, Asbury Park, N.J. *

Jul 08: The Rooftop at Pier 17, New York, N.Y. *

Jul 09: MGM Music Hall at Fenway, Boston, MA ^*

Jul 11: Skyline Stage at the Man, Philadelphia, PA *+

Jul 12: Blossom Music Center, Cuyahoga Falls, OH ^*

Jul 13: Michigan Lottery Amphitheatre at Freedom Hil, Detroit, MI. @l ^*+

Jul 15: The Armory, Minneapolis, MN ^*

Jul 16: Huntington Bank Pavilion at Northerly Island, Chicago, IL ^*+

Jul 18: Skyla Credit Union Amphitheatre, Charlotte, NC ^*

Jul 20: Cadence Bank Amphitheater at Chastain Park, Atlanta, GA ^*

Jul 22: Daily’s Place, Jacksonville, FL ^*+

Jul 23: Yuengling Center, Tampa, FL ^*+

Jul 25: 713 Music Hall, Houston, TX ^*

Jul 27: The Pavilion at Toyota Music Factory, Irving, TX ^#

Jul 29: Arizona Financial Theatre, Phoenix, AZ ^#+

Jul 30: YouTube Theater, Los Angeles, CA ^#+

Aug 01: Petco Park - Gallagher Square, San Diego, CA ^#

Aug 02: Bill Graham Civic Auditorium, San Francisco, CA ^#+

Aug 04: WAMU Theater, Seattle, WA ^#

Aug 06: USANA Amphitheatre, Salt Lake City, UT #+

Aug 08: Levitt Pavilion, Denver, CO #+



^ Mayday Parade

* Story of the Year

# Anberlin

+ Emo Night Brooklyn DJ set



Yellowcard are also going to be making their back to the UK for Slam Dunk Festival this Summer alongside the likes of Enter Shikari, The Offspring, Billy Talent and more. They will be taking place on May 27 (Hatfield) and May 28 (Leeds).

