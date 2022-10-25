The emo/pop-punk revival continues as Blink-182 and Paramore are booked for another monster US festival

By Paul Brannigan
Blink-182, Paramore, Jimmy Eat World, Thursday, The Starting Line, Turnstile for new Adjacent festival in 2023

Blink-182, Paramore, Jimmy Eat World, Thursday, The Movielife, The Starting Line, Turnstile and more have been announced to play a major new pop-punk / emo festival next year.

Adjacent Festival will take place in Atlantic City, New Jersey on May 27/28, 2023 with Coheed & Cambria, Midtown, The Linda Lindas, the UK's own Hit Milk and Idles, plus My Chemical Romance/Thursday/Coheed & Cambria 'supergroup' L.S. Dunes also playing across the weekend.

Early bird tickets for the festival go on sale here (opens in new tab) from 10am local time on Thursday, October 27. 

Blink-182 are also booked to headline next year's When We Were Young festival, alongside Green Day. The headliners for the 2022 event, which kicked off last weekend, and returns on October 29, are Paramore and My Chemical Romance: sadly, the opening day of the festival, scheduled for October 22, had to be cancelled after severe weather warnings were issued in Las Vegas.

Blink-182 and Paramore are both set to release new albums next year: Paramore's This Is Why, their first album since 2017's After Laughter, will arrive on February 10 via Atlantic, while Blink-182's new album, which will feature "some of the most progressive, and elevated music we‘ve ever had" according to recently-returned prodigal son Tom DeLonge, is awaiting a release date. The San Diego trio released a new single, Edging, two weeks ago.

DeLonge tweeted: “The new blink182 album has some of the most progressive, and elevated music we‘ve ever had. In honesty, I am holding my breath for you to hear these other songs. Edging is fun, and a perfect way to remind u of the fun again. But just u fucking wait."

Both bands have also announced UK arena tours for 2023.

