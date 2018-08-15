XTC's Colin Moulding returns to live action with four Swindon dates in October

Former XTC bassist and singer Colin Moulding will play his first live gigs for 32 years when he appears at Swindon's Wyvern Theatre and Arts Centre between October 29 and November 1. As reported on the Louder Than War website, he'll be joined by former XTC drummer Terry Chambers.

The pair released the Great Aspirations EP last year (see the video for Scatter Me below) and will be performing songs from that as well as a selection of XTC material penned by Moulding, who wrote XTC's first three charting singles, Life Begins At The Hop, Making Plans For Nigel and Generals And Majors.

“These dates are probably commensurate with our output thus far," Moulding told Louder Than War. "We’re not going to do the usual promoters’ circuit. Besides it’s kind of special this way. Like a stationary West End show or something."

“Exciting times," added Chambers. "18 months ago couldn’t see this happening – I’m as excited about these gigs as I was in 1973 playing our first gig at the Arts Centre Swindon as a 17 year Helium Kid, and the first time to be playing with Colin together on stage since San Diego."

Moulding and Chambers will be joined by Steve Tilling from prog band Circu5 on guitar and Gary Bamford on keyboards.

Tickets are priced £27.50 and are available from the venue website.