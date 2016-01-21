X Japan to premiere film at Sundance

X Japan will launch their documentary We Are X at this year’s Sundance Film Festival in the US.

It chronicles the rise of one of Japan’s biggest rock exports – and keyboardist Yoshiki will perform with a string quartet at the Utah event’s Sundance Festival Base Camp party on January 22.

The documentary comes as the band prepare to release their first album in 20 years – which launches worldwide on the same day as their ‘#XDay’ London SSE Wembley concert on March 12.

The film is produced by Passion Pictures’ John Battsek, producer of the 2013 BAFTA and Academy Award-winning feature documentary Searching For Sugar Man.

Yoshiki performed at the Classic Rock Roll Of Honour in November to celebrate the announcement that the next Classic Rock Awards will be held in Tokyo.

Tickets for We Are X screenings are available from the official Sundance website.