X Japan's Yoshiki plays Bohemian Rhapsody

One of the clear highlights of this year’s Classic Rock Roll Of Honour awards show at London’s Roundhouse was the appearance of X Japan mainman Yoshiki, who performed Queen’s classic Bohemian Rhapsody and his own band’s Without You in front of an audience of rock’s great and good… including Queen’s own Brian May.

Yoshiki’s performance was to celebrate the announcement that next year’s awards show will take place in Tokyo.

X Japan will return to the UK next year to celebrate the release of the band’s long-awaited forthcoming album, the follow-up to 1996’s Dahlia, which will be released on March 11.

The album’s launch will be celebrated at a multimedia event called #XDAY, which will take place the day after the album’s release, on March 12, at London’s Wembley Arena. The event will include a X Japan live show and the world premiere of a documentary about the band. Tickets are on sale now.

X Japan’s new single Born To Be Free is out now.

Who the hell are X Japan?