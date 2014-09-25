WORLD PREMIERE: Meshuggah – Dancers To A Discordant System live video

The titans of extreme progressive metal are gearing up to unleash a brand new live DVD to make our senses quiver like the weaklings we are. And to prepare ourselves for the techy onslaught we've got the WORLDWIDE premiere of Dancers To A Discordant System for you all.

The full tracklisting for The Ophidian Trek DVD/Blu-Ray is:

Swarmer Swarm Combustion Rational Gaze ObZen Lethargica Do Not Look Down The Hurt That Finds You First I Am Colossus Bleed Demiurge New Millennium Cyanide Christ Dancers To A Discordant System Mind’s Mirrors / In Death - Is Life / In Death - Is Death The Last Vigil

The Ophidian Trek is out on Monday 29th September and is available to pre-order.