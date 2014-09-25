WORLD PREMIERE: Meshuggah – Dancers To A Discordant System live video

The titans of extreme progressive metal are gearing up to unleash a brand new live DVD to make our senses quiver like the weaklings we are. And to prepare ourselves for the techy onslaught we've got the WORLDWIDE premiere of Dancers To A Discordant System for you all.
The full tracklisting for The Ophidian Trek DVD/Blu-Ray is:
Swarmer
Swarm
Combustion
Rational Gaze
ObZen
Lethargica
Do Not Look Down
The Hurt That Finds You First
I Am Colossus
Bleed
Demiurge
New Millennium Cyanide Christ
Dancers To A Discordant System
Mind’s Mirrors / In Death - Is Life / In Death - Is Death
The Last Vigil
The Ophidian Trek is out on Monday 29th September and is available to pre-order.