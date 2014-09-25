Trending

WORLD PREMIERE: Meshuggah – Dancers To A Discordant System live video

By Metal Hammer  

Taken from The Ophidian Trek DVD

The titans of extreme progressive metal are gearing up to unleash a brand new live DVD to make our senses quiver like the weaklings we are. And to prepare ourselves for the techy onslaught we've got the WORLDWIDE premiere of Dancers To A Discordant System for you all.

The full tracklisting for The Ophidian Trek DVD/Blu-Ray is:

  1. Swarmer

  2. Swarm

  3. Combustion

  4. Rational Gaze

  5. ObZen

  6. Lethargica

  7. Do Not Look Down

  8. The Hurt That Finds You First

  9. I Am Colossus

  10. Bleed

  11. Demiurge

  12. New Millennium Cyanide Christ

  13. Dancers To A Discordant System

  14. Mind’s Mirrors / In Death - Is Life / In Death - Is Death

  15. The Last Vigil

The Ophidian Trek is out on Monday 29th September and is available to pre-order.