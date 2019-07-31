Woodstock 50 loses more bands from line-up

Following last week's news that the beleaguered Woodstock 50 festival had finally found a new home in Maryland, the festival has suffered another setback.

With bands pulling out of the line-up since the festival began to unravel earlier this year, a host of new drop-outs have now announced they'll no longer be playing.

Santana, The Raconteurs and the metal-bothering Miley Cyrus have all now pulled out of the event.

They join original drop-out John Fogerty of Creedence Clearwater Revival – who performed at the original 1969 event – who was the first to pull out of the line-up when the festival was denied permits earlier this month.

Imagine Dragons, The Killers and many more are yet to confirm whether they'll still be involved or not.

Woodstock 50 has been plagued by organisational chaos pretty much since it was announced.

After initial plans to celebrate 50 years of the iconic Woodstock Festival of 1969 seemed to promise a killer line-up, curated by the original festival's co-founder Michael Lang, trouble started when the festival was abruptly cancelled by a financial backer... and then swiftly uncancelled again by organisers.

Next, the festival site cancelled their contract with the event, leaving organisers hunting for another venue. Soon after, permits for new locations were all denied.

Two weeks ago, the festival's location plans were rejected once again, leaving a Woodstock 50 spokesperson saying they believed that “certain political forces may be working against the resurrection of the festival.”

Days ago, with just weeks until Woodstock 50 was scheduled to take place on August 16-18, it emerged that plans to hold the festival in New York State had been scrapped, relocating to Merriweather Post Pavilion – an outdoor location in Columbia, Maryland.

But with these new drop-outs – including headliner Cyrus – confirmed, it's unlikely this is the end of the story. Watch this space for more.