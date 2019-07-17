Further setbacks for Woodstock 50 as location plans are rejected once again

Woodstock 50 has suffered further setbacks as organisers try and save the beleaguered festival.

After Watkins Glen International pulled their support for the event in June, organisers turned their attention to Vernon Downs in Oneida County, New York, as a possible location to host the event.

However, it was reported last week that the permit to secure the location had been denied, with a Woodstock 50 spokesperson saying they believed that “certain political forces may be working against the resurrection of the festival.”

A fresh proposal was submitted to the planning committee of Vernon yesterday, however, with just a month to go until the festival is due to take place, Rolling Stone report that the idea has once again been rejected.

Organisers told the site: “Woodstock 50 is disappointed that Vernon has passed up the opportunity to hold the historic 50th anniversary festival by denying our robust and thoughtful proposal.

“We regret that those in Vernon who supported Woodstock have been deprived of the once-in-a-lifetime chance to be part of the rebirth of a cultural peace movement that changed the world in 1969 and is what the world needs now.”

And in another body blow, Virgin Produced – a company who were advising those behind the festival, have also now withdrawn their support.

The firm’s CEO Jason Felts told Rolling Stone: “Despite our formidable effort to assist Michael Lang and the Woodstock 50 ownership in resurrecting their NY festival, it has become apparent that time has expired.

“It is imperative to us to produce an event at the highest level, in which all artists and consumers deserve. Without a venue and related permits secured, there is simply no time left to do so.”

Since Woodstock 50 was first announced in January this year, the festival has been beset by problems.

Main investors Dentsu Aegis Network withdrew their support in April, saying that the festival had been cancelled. That forced organisers to say the company had “no legal right or ability” to try and scrap the event and that they would proceed with their plans.

Tickets were due to go on sale on April 22, but are still not available, with the festival still scheduled to take place between August 16-18.

Artists including Robert Plant And The Sensational Space Shifters, Greta Van Fleet, Santana, David Crosby And Friends, The Raconteurs, The Killers, Rival Sons, The Zombies and Gary Clark Jr have been booked to perform at Woodstock 50.