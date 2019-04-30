Uncertainty reigns as Woodstock 50 is cancelled… then uncancelled

This year’s Woodstock 50 has been thrown into chaos after it was initially cancelled by Dentsu Aegis Network, one of the event’s main investors.

The company issued a statement to say that while it was “a dream for agencies to work with iconic brands” such as Woodstock 50, they were pulling the plug on the event as they didn’t believe “the production of the festival can be executed as an event worthy of the Woodstock Brand name while also ensuring the health and safety of the artists, partners and attendees.”

They added (via Rolling Stone): “As a result and after careful consideration, Dentsu Aegis Network’s Amplifi Live, a partner of Woodstock 50, has decided to cancel the festival. As difficult as it is, we believe this is the most prudent decision for all parties involved.”

However, following that statement, organisers issued one of their own to say they were still committed to marking the 50th anniversary of the original Woodstock at the Watkins Glen International Raceway in New York on August 16-18.

Woodstock 50 LLC said (via Rolling Stone): “We are committed to ensuring that the 50th anniversary of Woodstock is marked with a festival deserving of its iconic name and place in American history and culture.

The bottom line is, there is going to be a Woodstock 50th anniversary festival… and it’s going to be a blast Woodstock 50 LLC

“Although our financial partner is withdrawing, we will, of course, be continuing with the planning of the festival and intend to bring on new partners.

“We would like to acknowledge the State of New York and Schuyler County for all of their hard work and support.

“The bottom line is, there is going to be a Woodstock 50th anniversary festival, as there must be… and it’s going to be a blast.”

The festival has been put together by Michael Lang – the co-founder of the original 1969 festival, with artists including Robert Plant And The Sensational Space Shifters, Greta Van Fleet, Santana, David Crosby And Friends, The Raconteurs, The Killers, Rival Sons, The Zombies, Fever 333, The Black Keys, Gary Clark Jr, Courtney Barnett, Canned Heat and Pussy Riot all taking part.

Billboard report that more than $30 million has been spent on the festival lineup, and it’s claimed that most of the artists announced have already received payment from Amplify Live.

For further information on the festival, visit the official Woodstock 50 website.