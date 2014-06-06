Wolf unveil My Demon lyric video

Wolf have released a lyric video for the first single to be taken from their upcoming seventh album.

The album, Devil Seed, is released on Monday, August 25. It was recorded with producer Jens Bogren at Fascination Street Studios in the band’s homeland of Sweden.

My Demon is the first single to be taken from the record. Frontman Niklas Stalvind says: “Please enjoy My Demon, the first taste of the Devil Seed. Spread it, share it and play it loud.”

Wolf have also announced a string of UK tour dates for September.

Sep 11: Manchester Sound Control

Sep 12: Northampton Rock ‘n’ Roll Circus

Sep 13: Nottingham Rescue Rooms

Sep 14: London Borderline

Wolf: My Demon