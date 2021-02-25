Wolf Alice announce highly-anticipated third album Blue Weekend

Indie rockers Wolf Alice have announced their highly-anticipated third studio album, Blue Weekend, to be released on June 11 via Dirty Hit. It's their first full-length album since 2017’s Mercury Prize winning Visions Of Life.

To mark the news, the band have shared new single The Last Man On Earth. The single arrives with a mysterious new video by director Jordan Hemingway, featuring frontwoman Ellie Rowsell illuminated under an ominous spotlight.

In a statement about the new single, Rowsell explains, “It’s about the arrogance of humans. I’d just read Kurt Vonnegut’s Cat’s Cradle and I had written the line ‘Peculiar travel suggestions are dancing lessons from god’ in my notes."

“But then I thought: ‘Uh, your peculiar travel suggestion isn’t a dancing lesson from god, it’s just a travel suggestion! Why does everything need to mean something more?’”

Watch the video for The Last Man On Earth below.

(Image credit: Wolf Alice)

Blue Weekend tracklist:

The Beach

Delicious Things

Lipstick On The Glass

Smile

Safe From Heartbreak (if you never fall in love)

How Can I Make It OK?

Play The Greatest Hits

Feeling Myself

The Last Man On Earth

No Hard Feelings

The Beach II