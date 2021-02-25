Wolf Alice announce highly-anticipated third album Blue Weekend

Indie rockers Wolf Alice have announced their highly-anticipated third studio album, Blue Weekend, to be released on June 11 via Dirty Hit. It's their first full-length album since 2017’s Mercury Prize winning Visions Of Life.
To mark the news, the band have shared new single The Last Man On Earth. The single arrives with a mysterious new video by director Jordan Hemingway, featuring frontwoman Ellie Rowsell illuminated under an ominous spotlight.
In a statement about the new single, Rowsell explains, “It’s about the arrogance of humans. I’d just read Kurt Vonnegut’s Cat’s Cradle and I had written the line ‘Peculiar travel suggestions are dancing lessons from god’ in my notes."
“But then I thought: ‘Uh, your peculiar travel suggestion isn’t a dancing lesson from god, it’s just a travel suggestion! Why does everything need to mean something more?’”
Watch the video for The Last Man On Earth below.
Blue Weekend tracklist:
The Beach
Delicious Things
Lipstick On The Glass
Smile
Safe From Heartbreak (if you never fall in love)
How Can I Make It OK?
Play The Greatest Hits
Feeling Myself
The Last Man On Earth
No Hard Feelings
The Beach II