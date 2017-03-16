Wishbone Ash founder Martin Turner to play Argus on UK tour

Wishbone Ash founding member Martin Turner has announced The Beauty Of Chaos UK tour.

The run of 33 dates will get underway in Lowdham on April 21 and wrap up with a show in Wokingham on November 3.

And Turner has announced he’ll play Wishbone Ash’s 1972 album Argus in its entirety on the tour. Watch a trailer video below.

Turner says: “My band – Danny, Tim and Misha – and I are looking forward to the upcoming tour. As always fans can expect a mix of songs from various albums – further exploration of the extensive Wishbone Ash catalogue and selected cuts from the more recent Written In The Stars album.

“This time around we will also be including a full performance of Argus. I’m constantly being made aware how this album still resonates with people and holds a special place in their hearts, some 45 years after its release.

“This, I believe, is due to the strong melodic content of the music and the universal themes – everyone can relate to the lyrical references to time, space, war, etc.”

He adds: “The album marked a creative peak of the original band, with inspired contributions from all. In 2017 I feel my band has a great empathy for the music and the ability to reproduce the album faithfully onstage in a way that is fresh and exciting.”

The shows in Bath, Uttoxeter and Hornchurch will see Turner and his band perform unplugged sets, with the other 30 shows will see full electric performances.

The Beauty Of Chaos CD and DVD will also be released later this year, with further details to be revealed in due course.

Martin Turner The Beauty Of Chaos 2017 UK tour

Apr 21: Lowdham Village Hall

Apr 22: Hartlepool Supporters Club

Apr 29: Fletching Trading Boundaries

Apr 30: Ferndown Barrington Theatre

May 05: Ilminster Square and Compass

May 06: East Prawle Pigs Nose Inn

May 11: Glasgow Ferry

May 12: Kinross Greens Hotel

May 13: Sheffield Greystones

May 14: St Helens Citadel

May 18: Chislehurst Beaverwood Club

May 19: Maidenhead Norden Farm Centre

May 20: Havant The Spring Arts Centre

May 31: Bath Chapel Arts Centre (unplugged)

Jun 02: Uttoxeter Acoustic Festival of Britain (unplugged)

Jun 03: Hornchurch Fairkytes Arts Centre (unplugged)

Jul 30: Maidestone Ramblin’ Man Fair

Aug 26: Faversham A New Day Festival

Sep 16: Newbury Arlington Arts Centre

Sep 17: Oswestry Lions Quays Hotel

Sep 22: Hull Fruit Space

Sep 23: Knaresborough Frazer Theatre

Oct 04: Bilston Robin 2

Oct 05: Runcorn The Brindley

Oct 06: Newcastle The Cluny

Oct 12: Worthing Pier

Oct 13: Hertford Corn Exchange

Oct 14: London 100 Club

Oct 20: Cardiff The Globe

Oct 21: Worcester Huntingdon Hall

Oct 26: Birmingham St.Paul’s

Oct 27: Hockley Touchline Live

Nov 03: Wokingham Music Club

