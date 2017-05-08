Winter’s End festival will return in 2018

The Winter’s End Progressive Rock Festival will return in 2018, it’s been confirmed.

The three-day event will take place at The Drill Hall, Chepstow, on April 27-29. Participating artists will be announced in due course, but Leap Of Faith tickets are now available directly from the official website.

Organisers say: “We have some very exciting announcements to come about the lineup but, as with Summer’s End, have decided to kick things off with the launch of Leap Of Faith tickets.

“Sales of these advance weekend tickets help us to commit to booking the bands we – and, hopefully, you – want at the festival.

“At just £95 for a weekend ticket and t-shirt, these are a great way to get a discount and help us organise the best festival we can.”

Meanwhile, this year’s Summer’s End festival will take place at the same venue in Chepstow on October 6-8. Artists appearing at the event include Iamthemorning, Frost*, Midnight Sun, Franck Carducci and The Tangent.

Find out more via the festival’s official website.

Summer's End Confirms Date And Venue