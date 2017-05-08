The Story Of Porcupine Tree set for late 2017

Author Rich Wilson has announced that he’s working on a new book titled Time Flies: The Story Of Porcupine Tree.

It’s described as the first in-depth investigation into the Steven Wilson-fronted band and it’s expected in late 2017.

A statement about the book reads: “Time Flies describes the genesis of Porcupine Tree from founder Steven Wilson’s bedroom through their entire existence, reviewing their 17-year career and 10 studio albums.

“Drawing on original and archive interviews with band members, friends and people connected to Porcupine Tree, this unauthorised biography offers a perfectly complete critical look at arguably the UK’s last great prog rock band.”

The book will be available in two versions – the 300-page hardback Classic Edition will be presented in a choice of four different cover designs, while the Signature Edition will come in a presentation box, will be signed and numbered by Rich Wilson and will include three previously unseen photographs which will be exclusive to the book.

By registering on the Time Flies website, fans will be able to have their name printed in the book and buy the publication for a discount price.

Rich Wilson’s previous book was Lifting Shadows, the Authorised biography of Dream Theater.

Porcupine Tree Quiz