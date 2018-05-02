Winter’s End festival to return in 2019

Organisers of the Winter’s End Progressive Rock Festival have confirmed that the event will return in 2019.

Next year’s edition of the festival will run from April 4-7, 2019, and will once again be held at the Drill Hall in Chepstow.

A statement reads: “We've moved the date forward to avoid some obvious clashes – both musical and otherwise – and to make the festival exactly six months after Summer's End.

“If our initial discussions go as planned the lineup will be very strong once again – needless to say, we're very excited! We'd like to thank everyone that made this year's event such a huge success - crew, bands and those that came.”

Artists will be revealed in due course, but Leap Of Faith tickets are now on sale.

Organisers add: “We've decided to put two types of ticket on sale – one for the Friday to Sunday at £100 and another enhanced Leap Of Faith ticket that also covers the Thursday night show at £110.

“If you bought a Leap Of Faith ticket at the festival this year, we'll offer you a £10 upgrade via email.”

Buy tickets from the Winter’s End website.

This year’s Summer's End will take place on October 4-7, with artists including Magenta, Lazuli, Tim Bowness and Moonparticle confirmed. Weekend tickets are currently on sale while day tickets are set to follow over the next few days.