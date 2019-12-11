Winter's End Festival announces Thursday night bill

Winter's End Festival have announced the line-up for the Thursday night pre-Festival entertainment.

Yes tribute act Seyes will headline the event, The band, who feature That Joe Payne guitarist Oliver Day, are promising "three 1970s 20 minute epics in their set". Support will come from MultiStory duo Paul Ford and Rob Wilsher.

Summer's End 2020 takes place between April 23-26 at the Chepstow Drill Hall. The main event. The main event will be headlined by Mostly Autumn, Pendragon and Subsignal as well as featuring Solstice, Midas Fall, Last Flight To Pluto, John Hackett, Hayley Griffiths, Emperor Norton and more.

Tickets for the Thursday night cost £12 (£10 for those attending the rest of the weekend. Tickets for other nights are as follows:

Friday 24th April. £20

Saturday 25th and Sunday 26th April. Joint ticket: £80

Saturday 25th or Sunday 26th day tickets: £42

Sponsor 3-day (Friday to Sunday) tickets £110.

Standard 3-day (Friday and Sunday) weekend tickets: £95.

Tickets are available from the event website.