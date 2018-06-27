Wilson & Wakeman announce 2019 tour

Damian Wilson and Adam Wakeman have announced 14 live dates which will take place across England and Wales early next year.

They’ll kick off with a set at Trading Boundaries in Fletching on January 5 and bring the curtain down on the tour at Cramphorn Studio Theatre in Chelmsford on the 25th of the month.

A statement reads: “Featuring Damian on vocals and acoustic guitar and Adam on piano, vocals and acoustic guitar, they’ll play songs from their individual back catalogues and artists they have worked with, along with tracks from their joint albums, intertwined with stories and memories from their extensive touring careers.”

Wilson & Wakeman released their new studio album The Sun Will Dance In Its Twilight Hour back in March via Blacklake.

Speaking about the record, Wakeman said: “Writing songs with Damian is always a great experience as we tend to start from scratch and follow where the writing takes us.

“We’re so pleased with how this album has come together. Having Gary Stevenson on board to mix the album and add an extra ear from a production background has been nothing but positive. He also has a killer coffee machine.”

Find a list of live dates below.

Wilson & Wakeman 2019 England and Wales tour dates

Jan 05: Fletching Trading Boundaries

Jan 06: Oxford Holywell Music Room

Jan 09: Cardiff Acapela

Jan 10: Bath Chapel Arts

Jan 11: Frome Merlin Theatre

Jan 12: Torrington The Plough Arts Centre

Jan 13: Dartmouth The Flavel

Jan 17: London PizzaExpress Live

Jan 18: Cranleigh Arts Centre

Jan 19: Kirton in Lindsey Town Hall

Jan 20: York The Basement

Jan 23: Windsor The Old Court

Jan 24: Colchester Arts Centre

Jan 25: Chelmsford Cramphorn Studio Theatre