Willow drops beautifully reflective new track curious/furious

By Liz Scarlett
Willow has returned with a new single, curious/furious, lifted from her forthcoming album

(Image credit: Dana Trippe)

Willow has returned with a new single, curious/furious, lifted from her forthcoming fifth studio album, <COPINGMECHANISM>, which is scheduled to arrive on September 23.

<COPINGMECHANISM> will serve as the follow-up to 2021's Lately I Feel Everything, and will also feature the previously-released singles Maybe> It’s My Fault and hover like a GODDESS.

The new track sees Willow take a more reflective route, as she reaches a point of calm and acceptance in the face of life's misfortunes, highlighted through lyrics such as 'Getting over it now / And I never wear a frown / Because life doesn't choose / Either side, win or lose, right or wrong It's a battle that's all in your mind' and 'I always knew there was an order to this / The wind in the trees whispering mathematics / I always knew I tried my best to talk back / Refract the wisdom to heal the abyss'.

Over the past few months, the LA-based vocalist has been dropping new tracks while performing as special guest for Machine Gun Kelly on his North American tour.

Most recently, she performed in the UK & Europe at Reading and Leeds festivals, and in Munich and Dublin. She also recently released footage of her live performance of hover like a GODDESS from Lollapalooza Chicago. 

Listen to curious/furious below and pre-order (opens in new tab) <COPINGMECHANISM> now.

Liz works on keeping the Louder sites up to date with the latest news from the world of rock and metal. Prior to joining Louder as a full time staff writer, she completed a Diploma with the National Council for the Training of Journalists and received a First Class Honours Degree in Popular Music Journalism. She enjoys writing about anything from neo-glam rock to stoner, doom and progressive metal, and loves celebrating women in music. '10 bands that rip off Black Sabbath but get away with it' is her favourite article she's written with Louder so far. When not writing, Liz enjoys various creative endeavours such as graphic design, as well as reading about rock’n’roll history, art and magic.  