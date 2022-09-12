Willow drops beautifully reflective new track curious/furious

Willow has returned with a new single, curious/furious, lifted from her forthcoming fifth studio album, <COPINGMECHANISM>, which is scheduled to arrive on September 23.

<COPINGMECHANISM> will serve as the follow-up to 2021's Lately I Feel Everything, and will also feature the previously-released singles Maybe> It’s My Fault and hover like a GODDESS.

The new track sees Willow take a more reflective route, as she reaches a point of calm and acceptance in the face of life's misfortunes, highlighted through lyrics such as 'Getting over it now / And I never wear a frown / Because life doesn't choose / Either side, win or lose, right or wrong It's a battle that's all in your mind' and 'I always knew there was an order to this / The wind in the trees whispering mathematics / I always knew I tried my best to talk back / Refract the wisdom to heal the abyss'.

Over the past few months, the LA-based vocalist has been dropping new tracks while performing as special guest for Machine Gun Kelly on his North American tour.



Most recently, she performed in the UK & Europe at Reading and Leeds festivals, and in Munich and Dublin. She also recently released footage of her live performance of hover like a GODDESS from Lollapalooza Chicago.

Listen to curious/furious below and pre-order (opens in new tab) <COPINGMECHANISM> now.