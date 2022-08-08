Willow drops yet another song that will remain in your head for days, Hover Like A Goddess

Willow has shared the new, pop punk-inspired single, Hover Like A Goddess (hover like a GODDESS), lifted from her forthcoming new album, Coping Mechanism (COPINGMECHANISM).

The record will serve as the follow-up to 2021's Lately I Feel Everything will arrive on September 23.

Hover Like A Goddess features a love-struck Willow sharing quasi-religious declarations of affection for a woman who she finds 'addictive', such as 'When I walk you fucking hover like a goddess' and the much more direct, 'Just meet me under the covers, baby, I wish'.

Of the new track, which is accompanied by a Jaxon Whittington-directed visualiser, Willow says: “Every woman deserves to be worshiped. This song is an ode to the divine goddess within us all.”

So far from the new record Willow has released <Maybe> It’s My Fault, which will feature as the album opener.

Willow explains, “It’s all too often in tender emotional states we try to blame our hurts on other people. Even though none of us are perfect, in some capacity it’s us who allow ourselves to get into situations that don’t serve our highest purpose.

"<maybe> it’s my fault explores what it’s like to hold ourselves equally accountable for the emotional pain we feel while also allowing ourselves to be human and fully process all of our feelings without shame.”

Willow will be performing at this year's Reading & Leeds Festival and is currently on an extensive tour of the US in support of Machine Gun Kelly.

Listen to Hover Like A Goddess below and pre-order Coping Mechanism now.