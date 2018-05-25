Wilko Johnson launches smokin' Marijuana video

Wilko Johnson - Blow Your Mind 01. Beauty

02. Blow Your Mind

03. Marijuana

04. Tell Me One More Thing

05. That's The Way I Love You

06. Low Down

07. Take It Easy

08. I Love The Way You Do

09. It Don't Have To Give You The Blues

10. Lament

11. Say Goodbye

12. Slamming Order from Amazon

Wilko Johnson has released a video for Marijuana. It's taken from Blow Your Mind, Johnson's first album of new material in 30 years. The album is released on June 15.

"It’s tricky when you get to seventy years old, because what am I supposed to be singing? 'I love you, baby, but you done me wrong?” Come on!," says Wilko. "That’s kind of a problem. But I never thought that I’d be the sort of person to write songs about different sorts of real-life experiences until I got sick”.

Joining Wilko on the album are legendary Blockheads bassist Norman Watt Roy and drummer Dylan Howe. The album was produced by Dave Eringa, who worked with the band on the gold-selling album Going Back Home with Roger Daltrey.

“I never expected to be making another Wilko Johnson album after Going Back Home," says Eringa. "But what a pleasure and a privilege it was to be able to capture Wilko's first new songs for 30 years! He is one of music's true gentleman - literate, intelligent, and articulate... but still rock'n'roll as fuck!”

The album deals with the trials and tribulations Johnson has faced over the last five years, with songs such as Marijuana and Take It Easy dealing very directly with the terminal diagnosis he was given in early 2013.

"I didn’t really intend to ever use them [the songs] and, obviously, I didn’t know if I’d ever get back into the studio," says Wilko. "One of those songs, that’s a reflection of that time, is about sitting around the house at night knowing that death’s coming; we’ve recorded it, and it’ll be on the album. It’s actually quite a cheerful one, too! Man, there’s nothing like being told you’re dying to make you feel alive.”

Blow Your Mind is released on June 15.