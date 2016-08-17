White Star Records sign Ashe O'Hara's Voices From The Fuselage

John Mitchell and Chris Hillman’s White Star Records have signed former Tesseract man Ashe O’Hara’s band Voices From The Fuselage.

The five-piece prog rock outfit say they draw their influences from Karnivool, Anberlin and This Will Destroy You. Voices From The Fuselage formed in Northampton in 2010 and as well as O’Hara, the lineup features guitarists Mitch Ramsay and Josh Galloway, drummer Scott Lockhart on drums and bassist Dale Gorham.

VFTF came to the attention of John Mitchell when they booked in to his Outhouse Recording Studio in 2015 to record their debut album Odyssey: The Destroyer Of Worlds. Mitchell contributed a guest guitar slot to the track A Principle God.

When bass player Gorham later spotted an article in Prog magazine about the launch of Mitchell and Hillman’s label, he asked them to consider signing the band.

After seeing the band perform at a small venue in Basingstoke, they agreed to offer them contract and as a result, Odyssey: The Destroyer Of Worlds will be reissued by White Star Records on CD and digital formats in October, with a vinyl version to follow.

Gorham says: “With John being such a high profile producer, on top of the fact that we have a great relationship with him, it felt natural and perfect for us to try and get picked up by White Star as the label begins.

“We hadn’t met Chris before but once we did and dug into his background, it only made the drive to be part of the label bigger.”

Mitchell adds: “Both myself and Chris are very excited to be working with Voices From The Fuselage. They are all extremely talented musicians with a lot of potential and are fun to work with too.

“I’m really looking forward to more people getting to hear their first album and to working with them in the studio to produce a brand new album.”

Voices From The Fuselage have a number of UK tour dates to come this month.

