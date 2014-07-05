TesseracT singer switch 'seamless', says Williams

TesseracT bassist Amos Williams says the return to mic duties of former vocalist Dan Tompkins has been seamless.

Tompkins was brought back in last month for his second spell as the band’s singer, replacing the outgoing Ashe O’Hara. And his first gig back in the fold was on the Apollo Stage at Sonisphere today.

Williams tells TeamRock Radio: “There’s no problems between us – people always think that if someone leaves a band it’s acrimonious, when we stayed friends. At the time Dan couldn’t do what we needed him to do, but now he can.

“We decided, ‘Time to move on and continue working with him.’ It’s great fun, exciting, and it just feels natural again.

“We’d been a through a lot together before Dan left. Lots of long tours, stuck in a van. You get the point when you could almost do anything and you would still forgive each other, so it becomes almost like a family.

“We basically just picked up where we left off. For example today was Dan’s first gig back with us and yesterday was our first rehearsal. The chemistry is there and it felt normal.”

Drummer Jay Postones says the Knebworth crowd made the band’s early-morning appearance a joy. He reports: “It was pretty amazing to look out and see a sea of heads out there at that time of the morning when it has been raining. They could go into a tent but didn’t – so that’s fantastic.”

TesseracT talk to Sonisphere Radio, powered by TeamRock