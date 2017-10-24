While She Sleeps announce UK headline tour

While She Sleeps have announced a UK headline tour for February next year.

The band will visit Bristol, Birmingham, Glasgow and Manchester following their support slot with Architects at London’s Alexandra Palace on February 3.

The new shows are in addition to their planned appearance in their home city of Sheffield on December 8, where they’ll play a special headline Christmas show at the O2 Academy.

The dates have been lined up in support of While She Sleeps’ third album You Are We, which was released earlier this year via SharpTone Records.

Tickets will go on sale on Friday via the band’s website.

Speaking to Metal Hammer earlier this year, vocalist Loz Taylor said of the follow-up to 2015’s Brainwashed: “You wanna keep people happy, but you wanna record the music you wanna record.

“I’m always freaking out that stuff isn’t heavy enough. Like, ‘This doesn’t sound like Lamb Of God! It’s not heavy!’ But we’ve always had choruses, we’ve always had singalongs, breakdowns and unity chants. Each record has been slightly different, and the next one will be slightly different again.

“Plus, the other guys doing more singing lets me control my heavy vocals better and mix it up a bit. At the end of the day, if you worry too much, it’s only gonna hinder you, so we decided to sit back, enjoy what we were writing, and that’s the sound of You Are We.”

While She Sleeps will embark on a North American tour with Trivium and Arch Enemy later this month. Find a full list of their upcoming tour dates below, with the new headline UK dates highlighted in bold.

Oct 27: Lake Buena Vista House Of Blues orlando, FL

Oct 28: Atlanta The Masquerade, GA

Oct 29: Charlotte The Fillmore, NC

Oct 31: Baltimore Soundstage, MD

Nov 01: Philadelphia Trocadero Theatre, PA

Nov 03: New York PlayStation Theater, NY

Nov 04: Worcester Palladium, MA

Nov 05: Montreal Metropolis, QC

Nov 07: Toronto The Danforth Music Hall, ON

Nov 08: Royal Oak Music Theatre, MI

Nov 11: Kansas City The Truman, MO

Nov 12: Chicago Concord Music Hall, IL

Nov 17: Denver Summit Music Hall, CO

Nov 20: Calgary The palace Theatre, AB

Nov 21: Edmonton Union Hall, AB

Nov 23: Vancouver Vogue Theatre, BC

Nov 24: Seattle Showbox SoDo, WA

Nov 27: Sacramento Ace Of Spades, CA

Nov 28: San Francisco The Regency Ballroom, CA

Nov 29: Los Angeles The Wiltern, CA

Dec 02: Albuquerque Sunshine Theatre, NM

Dec 04: Dallas Gas Monkey Live!, TX

Dec 08: Sheffield O2 Academy, UK

Jan 11: Paris La Maronquinerie, France

Jan 12: Begles Bt59, France

Jan 19: Marseille Le Moulin, France

Feb 01: Brussels Ancienne Belgique, Belgium

Feb 03: London Alexandra Palace, UK

Feb 05: Bristol O2 Academy, UK

Feb 06: Birmingham O2 Institute, UK

Feb 08: Glasgow O2 ABC, UK

Feb 10: Manchester O2 Ritz, UK

