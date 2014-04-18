Wheels Of Steel: Heavy Metal Truants 2014

As you're no doubt aware, our epic bike ride from London to Donington is back for another year... and we want you!

The Heavy Metal Truants charity bike ride to Download has crept up on us and is now only a few weeks away, and the first names included for this year’s feature Orange Goblin’s Ben Ward and Tesseract guitarist James Monteith!

“I’m very excited about this year’s Truants ride!” says James. “The blood, sweat, pain and anal devastation will all be worth it when we cross that finish line and raise a load of money for charity. As one who considers walking to the bus stop a strenuous work out this wont be easy at all, but the camaraderie, beer and awesome music festival at the end will keep me going!”

Setting off from London’s Alexandra Palace at the crack of dawn on Wednesday 11 June and eventually climaxing around midday on the Friday, it’s 161 miles to Download Festival and way more fun than catching a train.

Entrants are asked to contribute an entry price of a minimum of £250 towards the costs (which are actually around £550 per head), which covers everything except for your beers.

Please note: tickets for Download are not included but on arrival you do get to spend all day Friday hanging out in the Metal Hammer tent backstage and wander off to see any bands you want and maybe even get a pint or two (five?!) of Trooper. What could be better?

You must also pledge to raise or pay a further minimum of £1300 for our three charities of choice – Childline, Teenage Cancer Trust and Nordoff Robbins. Once your target is met, all that’s left is to get training and get ready for the ride of a lifetime! On yer bikes!

Head to heavymetaltruants.com for more info.