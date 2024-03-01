Wheel announce third studio album Charismatic Leaders

Anglo Finnish prog metallers Wheel have announced that they will release their third album, Charismatic Leaders, through InsideOut Music on May 3.

The new album, the follow-up to 2021's Resident Human (the band also released the Rumination EP in 2022) and sees the band slimmed down to a three-piece of singer/guitarist James Lascelles, lead guitarist Jussi Turunen and drummer Santeri Saksala following the departure of bassist Aki Virta.

The album represents some of the band's most intense material, and was recorded with engineers/co-producers, Meshuggah's Daniel Bergstrand and Fredrik Thordendal from August to December 2023. You can watch the video for their new single Empire below.

"It is intense as all hell when it kicks in and it keeps finding new ways to punch you in the face all the way to the end," says Lascelles of Empire. "Santeri did an incredible job with the drum track on this one and playing it live is really going to take some work in the rehearsal room..

"Lyrically, it is about media empires and the effect they have on wider society - all of us are influenced to some degree, even if we would rather not admit it. Issues that require nuance are presented as binaries and opposing views are made into caricatures - a target for us to rage at that far too often, doesn't even exist. This is not a new phenomenon by any means but it is one that seems to have been catalysed by the modern landscape of media, the internet and populist politics. As you might be able to tell from the mood of the song, this pisses me off immensely and it was cathartic to vent about it.”

Charismatic Leaders will be available as a limited CD digipak (also featuring the Rumination EP tracks as bonus), and a gatefold 180g LP, both featuring artwork from Lucas Mayer (Long Distance Calling, Blackout Problems) which you can see below.

Following Wheel's first ever shows in Australia (supporting label-mates Caligula’s Horse) as well as their first ever North American headline shows, the band return to Europe for extensive live dates later this year. You can view the dates below.

Pre-order Charismatic Leaders.

(Image credit: InsideOut Music)

Wheel: Charismatic Leaders

1. Empire

2. Porcelain

3. Submission

4. Saboteur

5. Disciple

6. Caught in the Afterglow

7. The Freeze

Oct 31: FIN Tampere Olympia

Nov 1: FIN Kuopio Sawohouse UG

Nov 2: FIN Helsinki On The Rocks

Nov 7: FIN Jyväskylä Lutakko

Nov 8: FIN Lahti Finlandia-Klubi

Nov 9: FIN Oulu 45 Special

Nov 15: GER Hamburg Logo

Nov 16: NED Amsterdam Melkweg Up

Nov 17: NED Tilburg 013

Nov 19: UK Manchester Rebellion

Nov 20: UK Glasgow Cathouse

Nov 21: UK Nottingham Rescue Rooms

Nov 22: UK Southampton 1865

Nov 23: UK London Underworld

Nov 24: UK Bristol Thekla

Nov 26: BEL Antwerp Kavka

Nov 27: GER Cologne Luxor

Nov 28: GER Aschaffenburg Colos Saal

Nov 30: FRA Paris Backstage

Dec 2: SWI Zurich Komplex

Dec 3: ITA Milan Legend

Dec 4: GER Munich Backstage Halle

Dec 5: HUN Budapest Analog Music Hall

Dec 6: AUT Vienna Chelsea

Dec 8: POL Warsaw Hyrdrozagadka

Dec 10: GER Berlin Lido, Berlin

Dec 11: DEN Copenhagen Pumpehuset

Dec 12: NOR Oslo John Dee

Dec 13: SWE Stockholm Nalen Klubb