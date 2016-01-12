Wes Scantlin arrested for trashing house

Puddle Of Mudd singer Wes Scantlin has fallen foul of the law again – this time for trashing his former house.

He was arrested two weeks ago for drug possession in Beverly Hills, and was apprehended at the weekend for allegedly damaging electronics, surveillance cameras and the alarm system at his old home which was repossessed last year.

TMZ report that he used a hatchet to smash the property’s windows. He was later released on $20,000 bail.

It’s the latest in a long list of misdemeanours involving the singer, including his arrest in August last year for driving under the influence, and being involved in a drunken 100mph police chase in Minnesota in July.

Also last year, Scantlin was detained on disorderly conduct charges and was taken in by police after taking a joyride on a baggage carousel at Denver Airport.

Puddle Of Mudd are due to head out on a US tour later this month. They’re scheduled to return to Europe in March.

The Downward Spiral of Wes Scantlin