Wes Scantlin in trouble over airport conduct

Puddle Of Mudd frontman Wes Scantlin is in jail after being arrested at a US airport.

The singer is being held in Milwaukee County Jail on disorderly conduct charges after an incident at Mitchell International Airport, according to TMJ4 News.

No further details have been released by police.

In January, 42-year-old Scantlin was arrested after taking a joyride on a baggage carousel at Denver Airport in Colorado. He was bailed the same night and made it to the scheduled gig, which kicked off later than billed.

Last year Scantlin was filmed throwing an onstage tantrum in which he argued with fans.