Weezer stream Back To The Shack

Weezer have made their upcoming new single available to stream.

Back To The Shack will be released on Monday, September 22 and is taken from the band’s ninth album Everything Will Be Alright In The End, due for release a week later on Monday, September 29. You can hear the single below.

Produced by Ric Ocasek, who previously worked on the band’s first and third records The Blue Album and The Green Album, Everything Will Be Alright In The End is Weezer’s first collection of new material in four years.

Frontman Rivers Cuomo says almost all of the songs on the album began as piano pieces before he transferred them to guitar and got the rest of the band to add their input.

Weezer: Back To The Shack