Weend'o Premiere Angel Dust Video

French proggers Weend'o have released a new video for the special radio edit of Angel Dust.

The song is taken from the band's second album Time Of Awakening, which was released earlier this year on the Sonicbond label. This new radio edit is only available on the international version of the album.

"The Time Of Awakening album is a call to humanity to keep faith and hope despite the appalling events currently afflicting the world," singer Laetitia Chaudemanche told Prog. "We believe that we are entering a new period in our evolution, and that we are experiencing frequencies that are creating a new paradigm even though the events of 2017 - like devastating earthquakes - have been disastrous for individual communities. All is one - both the visible and invisible worlds. Nothing can stop the true evolution. Angel Dust discusses this subject from a very personal point of view."

Time Of Awakening is available via Amazon, iTunes and all download and streaming services.