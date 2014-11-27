Wednesday 13 details UK tour

Wednesday 13 has announced details of a 12-date UK tour and made the title track of his upcoming album available to stream.

He’ll hit the road in March to support sixth solo album Monsters Of The Universe: Come Out & Plague. The follow up to 2013’s The Dixie Dead launches on January 13.

And the Murderdolls frontman reveals he got inspiration for the upcoming concept album from “bizarre and weird” subject matters.

He says: “I’d become really intrigued with forbidden history books, UFOs, religions/astrotheology, and all sorts of conspiracy theories over the past few years – subject matter so bizarre and weird.

“I’ve seen things in the skies as a kid that were not normal airplanes or shooting stars – objects doing manoeuvres that normal fossil fuel crafts couldn’t do. I’m not saying that was aliens – it could’ve been top secret government crafts being tested. I’ve also seen some things in recent years that were definitely not any technology that we supposedly have on Earth.

“I read about so many things I’d never heard of before in the wake of this and it really inspired me to write about it, and tell it via my own weird concept album.”

He previously released the track Trick Or Treat… We’re Going To Kill You for Halloween – a song that won’t appear on the new album.

Mar 05: Sheffield Corporation

Mar 06: Reading Bowery District

Mar 07: Exeter Cavern

Mar 08: Southampton Joiners

Mar 10: Wolverhampton Slade Rooms

Mar 11: Manchester Club Academy

Mar 12: Newcastle Think Tank

Mar 13: Glasgow Cathouse

Mar 14: Nottingham Rescue Rooms

Mar 15: Bristol Marble Factory

Mar 17: Norwich Waterfront

Mar 18: Cardiff Globe

Monsters Of The Universe: Come Out & Plague tracklist